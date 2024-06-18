Philadelphia Eagles tickets: Preseason, single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - How do you beat the summer heat on Tuesday? Think of a crisp Fall football Sunday spent at The Linc.

Tickets for the Eagles preseason and regular season games will go on sale Tuesday, less than three months away from the start of the NFL season. The Eagles will kick off their regular season campaign on Monday, Sept. 16 at The Linc against the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia will look to quickly turn the page on a once-promising season that quickly spiraled into disappointment down the stretch, culminating in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles, who started last season winning 10 of their first 11, were busy this offseason extending key players and bringing in Saquon Barkley. Many experts believe the Eagles are among the top Super Bowl contenders heading into the season.

When do Eagles tickets go on sale?

Tickets to the Eagles' lone preseason game and regular season games will go on sale Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.

Where are Eagles tickets being sold?

Fans can purchase Eagles tickets at TicketMaster.com.

Is there a limit to how many tickets you can buy?

There is a four-ticket limit per household.

When do the Eagles season start?

The Eagles will play three preseason games, but host just one at The Linc on Aug. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Birds will then head to São Paulo, Brazil for a first-of-its-kind season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Their first game at The Linc will be on Sept. 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Where can I find public training camp tickets?

The Eagles will hold their public training camp on Aug. 1. Tickets, which cost only $10 with a VIP option for $35, will go on sale starting on Tuesday.

Proceeds raised through public training ticket sales will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.