Philadelphia Eagles tickets: Here's how much it would cost to attend every home game

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans are often deemed the most loyal, but will they put their money where their mouth is?

The NFL released the full schedule for each team on Wednesday night, revealing seven regular season home games for the Birds.

Season tickets can be hard to come by, and if you aren't already a holder, ticket costs can add up pretty quickly.

So, how much would you have to pay to attend every game at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles this season?

Total ticket costs

The cheapest option comes out to a grand total of $1,555 per person when purchased on Ticketmaster.

However, if money is no expense, you can grab the best seat in the house all season for $6,511 and beyond.

Luckily, the Eagle's season opener in Brazil wasn't included in those costs!

Would you fork up the money to watch your favorite team play at home every time this season?

Check out the full 2024-2025 schedule

Preseason

Week 1: Friday, August 9 at Baltimore Ravens at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Thursday, August 15 at New England Patriots at 7:00 PM

Week 3: Saturday, August 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM

Regular Season

^Prime-time game

+Game time is subject to change due to flex scheduling

Postseason