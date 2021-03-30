Philadelphia Eagles can start phase-1 of OTAs on April 19

The NFL informed clubs today they can begin Phase 1 of OTAs on April 19, per source. Players are still allowed to work out at the facility in small groups, as many have been. The NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss virtual vs. in-person meetings and on-field work soon thereafter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

As we wait for the NFL to return to some form of normalcy, the league has informed teams when they can begin their offseason workouts programs, but in-person sessions and meetings are still being discussed.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the league sent a memo to all NFL 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19.

Not included in the memo are meetings or onfield practice and workouts, but unlike the last offseason, players will have the opportunity to gain some chemistry this spring and summer.

