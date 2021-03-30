BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Philadelphia Eagles can start phase-1 of OTAs on April 19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As we wait for the NFL to return to some form of normalcy, the league has informed teams when they can begin their offseason workouts programs, but in-person sessions and meetings are still being discussed.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the league sent a memo to all NFL 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19.

Not included in the memo are meetings or onfield practice and workouts, but unlike the last offseason, players will have the opportunity to gain some chemistry this spring and summer.

List

15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft

Related

Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest remaining question

Greg Ward under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender

NFL Draft: Eagles sent RB's coach to UNC pro day for Javonte Williams and Michael Carter

Eagles traded down with the idea that Ja'Marr Chase would fall to Bengals at No. 5 overall

Jalen Hurts named the winner of Eagles blockbuster trade with Dolphins

Recommended Stories

  • Teams can start offseason programs on April 19; No word on in-person work

    The NFL has informed teams when they can begin their offseason programs, but some significant details remain up in the air. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league sent a memo to all 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19. Teams with new [more]

  • Rams can begin OTAs on April 19

    The NFL is still discussing whether meetings will remain virtual or if they can be held in-person.

  • NFL officially adds a 17th game to the schedule as Eagles will face the Jets in 2021

    The NFL has added a 17th game to the schedule, removing one preseason game as the Eagles will face the New York Jets in 2021.

  • New Viking Xavier Woods is excited to learn from Harrison Smith

    The 25-year-old is excited to learn from the All-Pro safety.

  • Chiefs to re-sign WR Tajae Sharpe

    A former practice squad WR returns to Kansas City.

  • NFL schedule 2021: Every NFL team’s 17th game

    The NFL has approved 17 games for the 2021 schedule. See every team's 17th game here.

  • NFL officially moves to 17 games; Eagles pick up extra road game

    It's official. The NFL will play 17 games in the 2021 season. Here's what that means for the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter

    Attorneys for the man sentenced to federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation are set to formally argue that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments have been set for May 25 before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of Dylann Roof, according to federal court records. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed off impressive speed at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Fields was clocked in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a rare time for a quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, only three quarterbacks have run faster 40s at the Scouting Combine since 2000: Robert Griffin III, Michael Vick and Reggie [more]

  • Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest remaining question

    Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest question mark

  • Latest on Chris Beard, more hoops coaching search notes...

    It feels like this week could be an eventful one for the Texas Basketball program. The search still focuses on what's going to happen in Lubbock, but news did break Sunday evening former Longhorn great and current Brookyln Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey interviewed for the job.

  • Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

    The New York Giants are expected to sign Danny Shelton, so here are four things to know about the team's newest nose tackle.

  • Danny Green and Daryl Morey talk candidly about NBA trade deadline

    Danny Green and Daryl Morey discussed the uncertainty of this year's deadline day on the latest "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green" podcast. By Noah Levick

  • Eagles won’t get early start this spring despite new head coach

    The NFL offseason program will reportedly begin on April 19 for all teams, including teams with new coaches like the Eagles. By Dave Zangaro

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Donte DiVincenzo with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

    Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Philadelphia has also won five straight against the Sabres, who are 0-15-3 since winning at New Jersey on Feb. 23 -- the NHL's longest winless stretch since Pittsburgh went 18 in a row without a victory in 2003-04.

  • Sweet 16 recap: Recent WNIT champs No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Indiana guarantee first-time Final Four team

    The Big Ten showed out on the national stage in three of the best games of the tournament.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.