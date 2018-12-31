Philadelphia Eagles’ star may have missed $1 million incentive due to injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led the defending champions back to the playoffs Sunday, defeating the Washington Redskins. Foles was set to earn a $1 million incentive for giving the Eagles a chance to play in the postseason and if he played 33 percent of the team’s plays, but the star player only ended up playing 32 percent of the team’s snaps because a rib injury ended his day early.

Scroll to continue with content Ad