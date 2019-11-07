Report: Eagles signing Jordan Matthews after sending DeSean Jackson to IR

After yet another setback at the wide receiver position, the Philadelphia Eagles are turning to an old friend for help in the second half of the season.

The Eagles will sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews to replace an injured DeSean Jackson, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, marking Matthews’ third stint with the organization.

The Eagles placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday, officially ending his season due to a core muscle injury that he suffered in Week 2. The lingering injury finally required surgery, despite Jackson’s hopes that rehab would allow him to return faster, after his abdominal muscle completely tore off the bone in their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Though he isn’t an exact replacement, Matthews — who the Eagles selected in the second round of the 2014 draft — is now returning to Philadelphia to try and help fill Jackson’s shoes. The 27-year-old spent his first three seasons in the league there before he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He returned to Philadelphia for the 2018 season, but recorded just 300 yards on 20 receptions for two touchdowns.

Matthews signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, though was released after their season opener.

While it will take some time for Matthews to get reacquainted in Philadelphia, he’s coming in with a great advantage having already formed a bond with quarterback Carson Wentz and coach Doug Pederson. And in a system that is struggling with its aerial attack — the Eagles currently rank No. 21 in the league in passing — Philadelphia is clearly hoping that Matthews can give it the boost it needs to remain in the postseason picture this season.

After placing DeSean Jackson on IR, the Eagles are turning once again to Jordan Matthews. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

