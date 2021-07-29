Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Andre Patton to a deal

After adding Obi Melifonwu to the roster, the Eagles announced that they’ve signed wide receiver Andre Patton to a free-agent deal.

Patton joins Philadelphia after spending 2020 on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

A Wilmington, Delaware native, the 6-foot-4 Patton was targeted 17 times and caught six passes for 56 yards in 13 games after signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Patton played college football at Rutgers University.

Related