Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham

The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals, the team announced on Sunday.

Jack and Cunningham are two veteran pieces that add depth to a linebacker group that had just five players on the depth chart entering Sunday — Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are slated to be starters. Eagles general manager said late last month that Philadelphia would be keeping its options open at linebacker, and he stayed true to his word.

Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming one of the best in the league. He's had four seasons with more than 100 tackles including in his last three. After the Jaguars released him in 2022, Jack signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released again in March.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack during a mandatory minicamp in 2019.

Cunningham played only six games last season because of an elbow issue, but he led the NFL in tackles (164) in 2020 with the Houston Texans. He spent four and a half seasons as a starter with the Texans before joining the Tennessee Titans in December 2021. The Titans released the former second-round pick in February.

Both of them are veteran pieces the Eagles will need if they hope to return to the Super Bowl. Jack led the Steelers in tackles last season with 104. It's also a move similar to one last offseason.

Philadelphia signed defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph on the same day last year. Joseph made eight starts for a team that reached the Super Bowl.

The Eagles open the season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles sign veterans Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to bolster defense