Philadelphia Eagles sign UDFA DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad

Sources say Eagles are signing undrafted defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from Florida State to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/crQj3afB8r — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 1, 2021

Howie Roseman loves to add talented players that ooze potential to the roster and the latest signee should excite fans in the city.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, former Florida State All American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is signing to Philadelphia’s practice squad.

A talented defensive tackle, Wilson signed with the Browns after the draft and was given $191,000 guaranteed before Cleveland waived him this summer.

Related