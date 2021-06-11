Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to a deal
Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker and signed TE Richard Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VwqsMQunrw
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 11, 2021
The Eagles have brought back one of their own, re-signing tight end Richard Rodgers to a deal the team announced.
In his fourth season with the Eagles, Rodgers logged 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) last year, career highs.
A third-round pick of the Packers in 2014 out of California, the 29-year-old Rodgers has 145 receptions for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns in 84 career regular-season games.
