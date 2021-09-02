Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles added another tight end to the practice squad on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Nick Eubanks.

Eubanks, 6-4, 256-pounds, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

An Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019, Eubanks caught 10 passes for 117 yards in the shortened 2020 season.

