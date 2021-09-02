Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad
Roster Moves: Eagles have placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson, and CB Josiah Scott on Reserve/Injured.
Eagles also signed DT Hassan Ridgeway to the active roster and agreed to terms with TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson, and DT Marvin Wilson to join the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/rdgOAtd4IT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2021
The Eagles added another tight end to the practice squad on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Nick Eubanks.
Eubanks, 6-4, 256-pounds, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.
An Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019, Eubanks caught 10 passes for 117 yards in the shortened 2020 season.
