Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Nick Eubanks to the practice squad

The Eagles added another tight end to the practice squad on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Nick Eubanks.

Eubanks, 6-4, 256-pounds, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

An Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019, Eubanks caught 10 passes for 117 yards in the shortened 2020 season.

