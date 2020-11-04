Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Jason Croom to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing Jason Croom back, signing the tight end to their practice squad just hours after releasing him from the active roster.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed TE Jason Croom to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/bpYmoaS0eK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2020





Croom was originally signed by the Eagles to their practice squad in late September and was elevated twice from the practice squad ahead of the Steelers and Ravens games, catching a touchdown against Baltimore in his one snap. He was signed to the active roster on October 21 and played 10 more snaps on offense in the wins over the Giants and Cowboys.

The Eagles still have an open roster spot.

