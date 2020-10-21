Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Jason Croom off the practice squad to the active roster

Glenn Erby

With Zach Ertz out for the next month and Dallas Goedert still on injured reserve, the Eagles are signing tight end Jason Croom to the active roster for the second straight week.


Croom played one offensive snap and seven special teams snap in the Eagles 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching a late touchdown pass from Carson Wentz. Croom was signed back to the Eagles’ practice squad Monday.