Philadelphia Eagles sign TE Hakeem Butler to the practice squad

Glenn Erby

Hakeem Butler is back in Philadelphia, signing to the Eagles practice squad along with free-agent linebacker Rashad Smith. Philadelphia waived WR Marcus Green and LB Dante Olson in the process.


With Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor returning to the roster, Butler was the odd man out and will be remembered most for his failed attempt at a fade route with the Eagles trailing the Giants 14-10.