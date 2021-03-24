Philadelphia Eagles sign Super Bowl MVP as backup QB
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jalen Hurts has more company at quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to Nate Sudfeld, the former Alabama/Oklahoma star is being joined by Joe Flacco as the Eagles signed the veteran to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Flacco, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII as a Raven, joins his third team in three years since leaving Baltimore.
Congratulations to our client @JoeFlacco on signing with the @Eagles #NextChapter
— JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 23, 2021
The reason why these QBs keep playing — okay, Tom Brady is one huge one — is money. Flacco, 36, will receive $3.5 million guaranteed with the potential of another $4 million in incentives.
Who is gonna turn their back on that kind of dough?
Joe Flacco’s deal with Philly includes $3.5 million guaranteed and an additional $4 million in incentives, per source
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2021
Flacco played the first 11 years of his NFL career with Baltimore, which drafted him out of Delaware.
After the Ravens parted with him, Flacco spent a season in Denver and then last year with the New York Jets. His starting mark in 2019 and ’20 was 2-10.
With Carson Wentz dealt to Indianapolis, the Eagles’ offense is in the hands of second-year QB Hurts. It is a wise move to have a veteran behind Hurts, who was 1-3 as a starter after being a second-round pick.