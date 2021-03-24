Philadelphia Eagles sign Super Bowl MVP as backup QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jalen Hurts has more company at quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to Nate Sudfeld, the former Alabama/Oklahoma star is being joined by Joe Flacco as the Eagles signed the veteran to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Flacco, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII as a Raven, joins his third team in three years since leaving Baltimore.

The reason why these QBs keep playing — okay, Tom Brady is one huge one — is money. Flacco, 36, will receive $3.5 million guaranteed with the potential of another $4 million in incentives.

Who is gonna turn their back on that kind of dough?

Flacco played the first 11 years of his NFL career with Baltimore, which drafted him out of Delaware.

After the Ravens parted with him, Flacco spent a season in Denver and then last year with the New York Jets. His starting mark in 2019 and ’20 was 2-10.

With Carson Wentz dealt to Indianapolis, the Eagles’ offense is in the hands of second-year QB Hurts. It is a wise move to have a veteran behind Hurts, who was 1-3 as a starter after being a second-round pick.

Recommended Stories