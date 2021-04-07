Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some depth to the running back room, bringing back Jordan Howard on a one-year deal.

In 2019, Howard gained 525 yards and scored six touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 10 games and four starts.

Howard then signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent last spring before rejoining the Eagles late in the 2020 season after the Dolphins waived him.

Howard saw action in two games in 2020, carrying seven times for 27 yards.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related