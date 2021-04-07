Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some depth to the running back room, bringing back Jordan Howard on a one-year deal.

In 2019, Howard gained 525 yards and scored six touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry in 10 games and four starts.

Howard then signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent last spring before rejoining the Eagles late in the 2020 season after the Dolphins waived him.

Howard saw action in two games in 2020, carrying seven times for 27 yards.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related

Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson

Former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld signs deal with the 49ers

Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

Former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz accepting defensive assistant role with the Titans

Eagles NFL Draft: Najee Harris on Jaylen Waddle being the 'closest thing to Tyreek Hill'

Recommended Stories