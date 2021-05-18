Philadelphia Eagles sign OT Casey Tucker to a deal

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
After acquiring cornerback Josiah Scott via trade, the Eagles just filled out their roster by bringing back offensive tackle Casey Tucker on a one-year deal.

Tucker participated in the Eagles’ Rookie Minicamp last weekend.

Tucker originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019, following a rookie minicamp tryout. He was waived by the Eagles prior to the start of the regular season and spent part of 2019 on Detroit’s practice squad, then returned to Philadelphia last April after being waived by the Lions, was waived by the Eagles in August, and then signed to the team’s practice squad last December.

The Colts signed Tucker to a reserve/future following the season.

