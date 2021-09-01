Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad

The #Eagles are bringing back C Ross Pierschbacher on the practice squad, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 1, 2021

The Eagles are signing Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad after the veteran offensive lineman cleared waivers.

A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama, Pierschbacher signed with Philadelphia late during the 2020 season.

