Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles are signing Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad after the veteran offensive lineman cleared waivers.

A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama, Pierschbacher signed with Philadelphia late during the 2020 season.

