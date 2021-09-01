Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le’Raven Clark to the practice squad

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Le’Raven Clark is returning to Philadelphia to join the Eagles practice squad despite having offers from other clubs around the NFL.

Clark spent his first five years playing with the Indianapolis Colts, and in 2020, he appeared in 148 offensive snaps over 12 games, and he made starts at both the right and left tackle before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

