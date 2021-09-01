Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Kayode Awosika to the practice squad

The #Eagles are bringing back G Kayode Awosika on the practice squad, per league source. He had a really good camp and they clearly tried to hide him for this purpose. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 1, 2021

The biggest fish in this whole process, Roseman and the Eagles were able to sign former Buffalo offensive guard, Kayode Awosika to the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie from Buffalo, Awosika is both powerful and athletic, drawing praise from the Eagles who didn’t play him much for this purpose.

Awosika quickly became a fan favorite and he can play a solid player at either left tackle or left guard.

Related