Philadelphia Eagles sign DE Matt Leo to the practice squad
DE Matt Leo will join the #Eagles' practice squad as an international exemption, as expected, per source.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 1, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles practice squad will compose of 17 players after the franchise signed Matt Leo.
A former Iowa State defensive end, Leo is on the practice squad as an international exemption and won’t technically count against the 16 player limit.
