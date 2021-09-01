Philadelphia Eagles sign LB JaCoby Stevens to the practice squad

Linebacker JaCoby Stevens (a sixth-round pick this year) is signing to the Eagles' practice squad, per source. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 1, 2021

After battling injuries most of the summer, JaCoby Stevens is signing to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad per Dave Zangaro.

Stevens suffered a hamstring injury that cost him valuable practice reps as well as the first two preseason games.

The former LSU linebacker logged 34 snaps against the Jets and he’ll spend the season on the practice squad working to develop.

Related