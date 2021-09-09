Philadelphia Eagles sign LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad
The Eagles announced a roster move on Thursday, signing linebacker Christian Elliss to the practice squad.
Elliss was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in each of the past two seasons despite having the fall 2020 season wiped out by the COVID.
Elliss is the son of former Lions defensive tackle, Luther Elliss. To make room, the team released center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.
