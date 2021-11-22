The Philadelphia Eagles sign a former Wisconsin ILB to a contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Wisconsin inside linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move comes one day after Edwards helped lead the Eagles to a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The former Badger recorded 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery and 1 big-time interception.

The newly-signed extension is a one-year deal worth $3.2 million with $2.15 million fully guaranteed.

The third-year pro and current Eagles starter pro has recorded 76 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended and 1 interception on the season.

