Philadelphia Eagles sign DT Willie Henry to a deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles added defensive line help to the roster on Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with former Ravens draft pick Willie Henry.

Henry has appeared in only 17 games since being drafted by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, and he hasn’t seen game action since 2018.

He was on the 49ers’ practice squad during the 2020 NFL season.

Related

Darius Slay recruiting Julio Jones to the Philadelphia Eagles

Marlon Tuipulotu to switch jersey numbers after Ryan Kerrigan chooses the No. 90

Lane Johnson lands in the top-10 of PFF's offensive tackle rankings entering the 2021 NFL season

Eagles' Zach Ertz to participate in first-ever tight end summit

Jason Kelce believes Eagles can win the NFC East while retooling the roster

Recommended Stories

  • Cam Newton shares workout video as QB aims to 'rebuild fundamentals,' per report

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly is trying to get back to the basics this offseason after struggling as a passer in 2020.

  • Phillies lose to Marlins again: 'We need to play better,' says Joe Girardi

    The Phillies continue to have problems in Miami at the ballpark where their 2020 season unraveled. By Jim Salisbury

  • Group rallies for unemployment benefits

    A group rallied Saturday afternoon outside the Maryland Department of Labor offices in Baltimore over issues with unemployment benefits. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people who became jobless are still reporting problems with getting their unemployment payments. Many people across the state were put out of a job due to the pandemic.

  • Five unearthed moments that rocked us in docuseries '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything'

    April TV+'s eight-part docuseries "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" goes back in tumultuous time. Five unearthed moments that rocked us.

  • How Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter are saying goodbye to 'Pose'

    As Season 3 winds down toward the series finale, its stars look back on its heroic portrayal of the trans community.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

  • Biden-Putin summit will be held in Geneva on June 16

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16 for their first in-person summit, the White House announced on Tuesday.Why it matters: The highly anticipated summit offers an early test of the Biden administration's goal of holding Russia accountable for its abuses while seeking a more "stable" and "predictable" relationship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have soared in the first six months of the Biden presidency.U.S. intelligence declassified a report on March 16 finding that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy, supporting former President Trump, and undermining public confidence in the vote.One day later, Biden said in an interview that he believes Putin is a "killer," prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to the U.S.The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Russia for election interference, the attempted poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and the occupation of Crimea.Russia has retaliated by expelling 10 U.S. diplomats and banning top U.S. officials from entering the country. Its massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine drew warnings from the U.S. and its European allies.Despite the tensions, both governments have expressed interest in cooperating on areas of mutual interest, like climate change and arms control. Biden agreed to a five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control pact as one of his first foreign policy moves after taking office, and Putin attended a virtual White House climate summit in April.The Biden administration also waived sanctions on the corporate entity and Putin-allied CEO overseeing the construction of Nord Stream 2, allowing the Russian-owned pipeline to bypass Ukraine and deliver natural gas directly to Europe. The move has been rebuked on Capitol Hill as a geopolitical gift to Putin.Timing: Ahead of meeting Putin, Biden will travel to the U.K. on June 11-13 for the G7 summit, followed by a trip to Brussels on June 14 for the NATO summit. Flashback: At a now-infamous summit in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump drew widespread condemnation by siding with Putin over his own intelligence community's assessment of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Go deeper: What key senators want from a Biden-Putin summitMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hey, Growth Investors, Here's a Dividend Stock You Might Love

    This company has an amazing string of consecutive dividend increases -- and it's benefiting from serious long-term catalysts.

  • Got $2000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market is not loving growth stocks right now, which means this could be an opportunity to buy the dip.

  • Steph Curry's Bruce Lee Sneakers Raise Over $50K for Families of Atlanta Shooting Victims

    Curry wore the custom-made shoes in a game earlier last month to show his support for the victims' families, NextShark previously reported. He worked with the Bruce Lee Foundation and unveiled the unique set of Curry 8s on April 4 after feeling “outraged” by the tragedy that took the lives of eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent. After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives.

  • American Jews take stock of internal divisions, antisemitism

    As fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers raged before last week's cease-fire, U.S. rabbinical student Max Buchdahl wanted to be considerate of those in his community who are emotionally connected to Israel — but he also wanted to support Palestinians. Buchdahl, 25, joined dozens of rabbinical and cantorial students who signed a letter expressing solidarity with Palestinians and appealing to U.S. Jews to demand change from Israel, which it accused of abuses. Pushback came swiftly from Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson, the dean of Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University, which trains a new generation of Conservative rabbis including a small number of the letter’s signatories.

  • Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at NJ birthday party

    A shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two people dead and 12 injured was not a random act and was a reflection of gun violence that has swept the nation, Gov. Phil Murphy said. "A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” the Democrat said during a news conference Monday. Authorities arrived at the house where hundreds were partying in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Be Cut Soon – This Calculator Shows You How Much You’ll Lose

    As Social Security trust funds are beginning to run low, the federal government is looking to address the issue. This includes making cuts to Social Security retirement benefits, according to CNBC....

  • Ron Rivera on no Chase Young, Montez Sweat at OTAs: 'It is voluntary'

    Washington received excellent attendance at its OTA session on Tuesday, but two of its biggest defensive stars were not present.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.

  • Kenny Mayne's final ESPN broadcast was legendary: 'F*** you, Aaron Rodgers'

    Mayne also talked to Marshawn Lynch about aliens, and found the perfect story to tell as he signed off for the very last time.

  • Penguins rally around goalie Tristan Jarry after gaffe in loss to Islanders; Jets sweep Oilers

    Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry's pass went straight to Islanders overtime scorer Josh Bailey. The Jets' Kyle Connor scored in third OT to oust Oilers.

  • PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

    PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Mickelson's approach landed on the 18th green, spectators rushed past the ropes, marshals and security at the Ocean Course, quickly swarming the competitors as they played the 72nd hole. The 50-year-old Mickelson finished off the victory, becoming the oldest player to win a major title.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.