Philadelphia Eagles sign DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad

Glenn Erby

With the Philadelphia Eagles dealing with injuries at the defensive tackle position, the team has announced that defensive tackle Treyvon Hester has signed to the practice squad. The Eagles released running back Adrian Killins to make room.


Hester was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Hester signed with the Packers during the offseason and was subsequently released with an injury settlement.