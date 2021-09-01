Philadelphia Eagles sign DT Raequan Williams to the practice squad
The #Eagles are signing DT Raequan Williams to the practice squad, per source. He had a strong summer.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 1, 2021
Raequan Williams is returning to Philadelphia, as the second-year defensive tackle is signing to the Eagles practice squad.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Williams signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles, spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad.
Williams was having a solid camp and could find himself receiving game action at some point.
Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis
