Philadelphia Eagles sign CB Steven Nelson to a deal

Roster Moves: #Eagles and CB Steven Nelson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract and the team released DT Willie Henry. pic.twitter.com/e7usgnEVVX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 25, 2021

The supposedly rebuilding Eagles aren’t tanking for 2022 and after another solid free agent signing, the Birds could be a sleeper playoff team.

After adding Ryan Kerrigan to the roster, Philadelphia has won the Steven Nelson sweepstakes.

The 28-year-old Nelson has 68 career starts under his belt and offers the Eagles a talented cornerback opposite Darius Slay. The move will allow Zech McPhearson to get acclimated as a rookie, while Avonte Maddox the chance to slide back inside to the slot cornerback position.