Philadelphia Eagles showing interest in Jets free agent LB Neville Hewitt

Source: Eagles have expressed interest in free-agent linebacker Neville Hewitt. Bengals, Packers and 49ers are also in the mix for Hewitt, per sources. Hewitt led the Jets with 134 tackles in 16 starts last season. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) March 24, 2021

As we get deeper into free agency, the Eagles still have several pressing needs to fill, including at linebacker, where Nate Gerry is currently a free agent.

There are several suitable linebackers available in free agency and the Eagles could once again address the position via free agency.

Veteran NFL reporter Manish Mehta is reporting that Jets free agent linebacker, Neville Hewitt is drawing interest from several teams, including the Eagles.

The 28-year-old Hewitt is solidly built, standing 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, but he’s another guy who plays the run fairly well but becomes a victim when forced into pass coverage.

Per PFF, Hewitt allowed a passer rating of 106.0 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Hewitt has started 39 of the 82 games he’s appeared in since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2015.

In 16 starts last season for the Jets, Hewitt logged 134 total tackles, first among all defenders on the team.

