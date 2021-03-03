Philadelphia Eagles set to restructure Brandon Graham’s contract?

I’m told eagles and Brandon Graham are working on restructuring his deal — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 3, 2021

The Eagles are working to restructure the contract of defensive end Brandon Graham according to Derrick Gunn.

Restructuring Graham’s deal will save the Eagles $8,943,750 per OVER THE CAP .

Graham logged 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020, finally notching his first Pro Bowl nod.

The Eagles are facing a difficult salary cap situation, and the young coaching staff will need a solid veteran to lean on.

Relationships in the NFL can impact legacy’s and Graham deserves to finish his career in Philadelphia.

