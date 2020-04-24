Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Reagor in the 2020 NFL Draft: A dynasty-league diamond in the rough?

With the 21st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Reagor, wide receiver, LSU!

It was a rough ride at TCU for Reagor in terms of quarterbacking, but it’s about to be a complete 180 in the NFL with Carson Wentz throwing to him. Andy Behrens gives his take on Reagor in the video above.

Sure, he’s going to be behind the likes of Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery in the receiving pecking order, but considering Jeffery’s and DeSean Jackson’s injury histories, don’t be surprised if Reagor hears his number called more often as the season progresses. With that said, don’t expect immense fantasy production in Year 1 (especially with an abbreviated offseason); something along the lines of 700-750 receiving yards feels right. But Andy thinks Reagor’s true value lies in dynasty leagues — more on that in the video above!