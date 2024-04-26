Philadelphia Eagles select cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Eagles took a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002. The Eagles believe they have a shutdown cornerback who projects as an impact player with fellow cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.

“I feel like right now, I'm with the right fit, I'm with the right organization with the right players, the right city,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell wasn't ready to declare himself a starter, saying he's “got some vets in front of me that I can really learn from.”

The pick was only the second big move of the night after they kept wide receiver A.J. Brown in the fold with a contract extension. The Eagles and Brown agreed to a three-year extension that includes $84 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.

Brown is set to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $32 million a season and he could earn as much as $96 million over the life of the extension.

Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards receiving last season after he had 88 catches for 1,496 yards in 2022 in his first season with the Eagles.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and the scouts have hit more often than they have missed in recent drafts — one reason the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and followed with a 10-1 start last season before a late-season meltdown.

Jalen Hurts is already an all-time franchise steal, the second-round QB picked at No. 53 overall in 2020. DeVonta Smith, who signed an extension with $51 million in guaranteed money this week, is still a 2021 first-round bargain. Jordan Mailata went from an Australian ruby player to a seventh-round pick in 2018 to one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was the No. 9 pick last season and finished second in the voting for 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“We can't afford to get too cute,” Roseman said.

The Eagles also hold the 50th and 53rd overall picks in the second round. They have five other draft picks.

Roseman said he was “comfortable” the Eagles would get a player they wanted at 22, one reason why he didn't trade up in the draft.

“As long as we're in the same tier of grade in that round, we feel comfortable sitting,” he said. “If we get to a lower number, we try to move up.”

