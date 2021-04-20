Who should the Philadelphia Eagles select in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Who should the Eagles select in the 2021 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

By trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the draft last month, the Eagles picked up an extra first-rounder in the 2022 draft. They’ll likely have three first-rounders this time next year.

While the move down to 12 might have taken the Eagles out of the running for a few high-profile draft prospects (looking at you, Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts), they still have a good shot at drafting a great player on April 29.

The Eagles have a few desperate needs at cornerback and receiver, but it’s also important to remember that the Eagles have traditionally built their teams through the offensive and defensive lines.

We’ll find out soon enough who they pick at No. 12.

