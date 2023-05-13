Philadelphia Eagles schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Making it to the Super Bowl is an achievement that any team would dream of. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they had made it. While they did not come up with the victory, they sure brought a fight against the eventual winner Kansas City Chiefs. With the new acquisitions of Jalen Carter, who some claim was the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft and D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions, the expectation is to return to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are the definition of “Win-Now” mode, that is the expectation from the Philly faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings

Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Dolphins

Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Chiefs

Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Cowboys

