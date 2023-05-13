Philadelphia Eagles schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Making it to the Super Bowl is an achievement that any team would dream of. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they had made it. While they did not come up with the victory, they sure brought a fight against the eventual winner Kansas City Chiefs. With the new acquisitions of Jalen Carter, who some claim was the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft and D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions, the expectation is to return to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are the definition of “Win-Now” mode, that is the expectation from the Philly faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Eagles 2022 Record: 14-3 (loss in Super Bowl)
Head Coach: Nick Sirianni
Key Players: Jalen Hurts (QB), A.J. Brown (WR), Haason Reddick (OLB)
Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/14 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 3: 9/25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 at New York Jets, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 8: 10/29 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 10: BYE WEEK
Week 11: 11/20 at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/10 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 15: 12/17 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/25 vs. New York Giants, 4:30 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD at New York Giants, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings
Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Dolphins
Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Chiefs
Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk