Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Eagles schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Vikings, 8:30 PM, ABC

Week 3: 9/25 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/13 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/3 at Texans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Commanders, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 11: 11/20 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/11 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/18 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/24 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys, Week 12 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings, Week 10 vs. Commanders

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Texans

