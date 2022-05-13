Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Eagles 2021 record: 9-8 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Nick Sirianni
Key players: Jalen Hurts (QB), DeVonta Smith (WR), A.J. Brown (WR)
Eagles schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Vikings, 8:30 PM, ABC
Week 3: 9/25 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/13 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/3 at Texans, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 10: 11/14 vs. Commanders, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 11: 11/20 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Titans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/11 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/18 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/24 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Giants, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys, Week 12 vs. Packers
Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings, Week 10 vs. Commanders
Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Texans
