Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he’s cleared and a full go
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lane Johnson said he was fully cleared following ankle surgery a few weeks ago. He's "full go" for the offseason program. #Eagles
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 20, 2021
One reason for optimism around the NovaCare Complex is the prospect of the Eagles trotting out a fully healthy offensive line for the 2021 NFL season.
With Andre Dillard, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson all returning from injury, the Eagles have regained the depth that made previously made them a top-10 unit. One big name returning is Lane Johnson, who despite being active for most of last season, wasn’t his normal self due to knee and ankle injuries.
During his zooming meeting on Thursday, Johnson told the media that he was a full-go and cleared for all activities.
Dillard is returning from a biceps injury, while Brooks was able to return from an Achilles injury prior to the regular season ending.
List
Philadelphia Eagles' projected offensive depth chart following the 2021 NFL Draft
Related
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on how modified offseason workouts will impact his development
Dallas Goedert lands behind Kyle Pitts in PFF's NFL TE Rankings; Zach Ertz lands outside top-10
Jalen Hurts says he's not above 'competition' when asked about not being named starting QB
Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with OT Le’Raven Clark
Philadelphia Eagles sign OT Casey Tucker to a deal