Philadelphia Eagles’ roster comparison: 2022 vs. 2023 offense

The Eagles returned to the postseason in back-to-back years, making it to the Super Bowl, where they fell, 38-35 to the Chiefs.

Howie Roseman revamped the running back group, allowing Miles Sanders to join the Panthers in free agency, signing Rashaad Penny, and trading for D’Andre Swift.

With the 2023 regular season now just a week away, we’re comparing the rosters from last season and this current team on both sides of the football, starting with the offense.

QB

2022

2023

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Gardner Minshew

Marcus Mariota

Ian Book

Tanner McKee

The backup quarterback has changed with Marcus Mariota replacing Gardner Minshews. Tanner McKee won the third quarterback job over Ian Book.

RB

2022

2023

Miles Sanders

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

D’Andre Swift

Kenneth Gainwell

Rashaad Penny

Trey Sermon

Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell seems to have been promoted despite the Eagles adding D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

Trey Sermon has departed, while Boston Scott remains consistent.

WR

2022

2023

DeVonta Smith

A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Quez Watkins

Zach Pascal

Olamide Zaccheaus

Greg Ward

PS(Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata)

The Eagles’ holdovers are among the best in the league, while the team added Olamide Zaccheaus.

TE

2022

2023

Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll

Tyree Jackson

Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll

Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles aren’t as deep at the tight end position as they were two years ago, but the team has moved away from focusing on 12-personnel, and Dallas Goedert is now the star tight end.

Albert Okwuegbunam is a name to watch.

Offensive Line

2022

2023

Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata

Isaac Seumalo

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce

Landon Dickerson

Cam Jurgens

Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson

Cam Jurgens/Jack Driscoll/Andre Dillard

Tyler Steen/Jack Driscoll/Fred Johnson/Sua Opeta

The NFL’s deepest offensive line lost Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, yet seemed to have upgraded.

Cam Jurgens returns, while Tyler Steen was drafted, and Fred Johnson earned an extension.

