Philadelphia Eagles’ roster comparison: 2022 vs. 2023 offense
The Eagles returned to the postseason in back-to-back years, making it to the Super Bowl, where they fell, 38-35 to the Chiefs.
Howie Roseman revamped the running back group, allowing Miles Sanders to join the Panthers in free agency, signing Rashaad Penny, and trading for D’Andre Swift.
With the 2023 regular season now just a week away, we’re comparing the rosters from last season and this current team on both sides of the football, starting with the offense.
QB
2022
2023
Jalen Hurts
Ian Book
The backup quarterback has changed with Marcus Mariota replacing Gardner Minshews. Tanner McKee won the third quarterback job over Ian Book.
RB
2022
2023
Miles Sanders
D’Andre Swift
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashaad Penny
Trey Sermon
Boston Scott
Kenneth Gainwell seems to have been promoted despite the Eagles adding D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.
Trey Sermon has departed, while Boston Scott remains consistent.
WR
2022
2023
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Quez Watkins
Greg Ward
PS(Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata)
The Eagles’ holdovers are among the best in the league, while the team added Olamide Zaccheaus.
TE
2022
2023
Dallas Goedert
Tyree Jackson
Grant Calcaterra
Jack Stoll
The Eagles aren’t as deep at the tight end position as they were two years ago, but the team has moved away from focusing on 12-personnel, and Dallas Goedert is now the star tight end.
Albert Okwuegbunam is a name to watch.
Offensive Line
2022
2023
Jordan Mailata
Jason Kelce
Landon Dickerson
Lane Johnson
Cam Jurgens/Jack Driscoll/Andre Dillard
Tyler Steen/Jack Driscoll/Fred Johnson/Sua Opeta
The NFL’s deepest offensive line lost Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, yet seemed to have upgraded.
Cam Jurgens returns, while Tyler Steen was drafted, and Fred Johnson earned an extension.