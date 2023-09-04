Philadelphia Eagles’ roster comparison: 2022 vs. 2023 offense

The Eagles returned to the postseason in back-to-back years, making it to the Super Bowl, where they fell, 38-35 to the Chiefs.

Howie Roseman revamped the running back group, allowing Miles Sanders to join the Panthers in free agency, signing Rashaad Penny, and trading for D’Andre Swift.

With the 2023 regular season now just a week away, we’re comparing the rosters from last season and this current team on both sides of the football, starting with the offense.

QB

The backup quarterback has changed with Marcus Mariota replacing Gardner Minshews. Tanner McKee won the third quarterback job over Ian Book.

RB

2022 2023 Miles Sanders Kenneth Gainwell Boston Scott D’Andre Swift Kenneth Gainwell Rashaad Penny Trey Sermon Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell seems to have been promoted despite the Eagles adding D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

Trey Sermon has departed, while Boston Scott remains consistent.

WR

The Eagles’ holdovers are among the best in the league, while the team added Olamide Zaccheaus.

TE

The Eagles aren’t as deep at the tight end position as they were two years ago, but the team has moved away from focusing on 12-personnel, and Dallas Goedert is now the star tight end.

Albert Okwuegbunam is a name to watch.

Offensive Line

The NFL’s deepest offensive line lost Isaac Seumalo and Andre Dillard, yet seemed to have upgraded.

Cam Jurgens returns, while Tyler Steen was drafted, and Fred Johnson earned an extension.

