Philadelphia Eagles’ roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 offense

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles returned to the postseason in 2021 a year or two ahead of schedule, and their 31-15 road loss to the Buccaneers signaled a change in roster building.

He was often criticized for not valuing the linebacker position, and GM Howie Roseman gave the group a complete renovation, signing a pass rusher, an athletic marvel in coverage while drafting the top defender from college football’s best team.

Knowing he needed to address the wide receiver position, Roseman traded several picks to the Titans in return for a young superstar, A.J. Brown.

With the 2022 regular season now just a week away, we’re comparing the rosters from last season and this current team on both sides of the football, starting with the offense.

QB

2021

2022

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Joe Flacco

Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew

Ian Book

The top two at the position remain the same, and Philadelphia is confident knowing Gardner Minshew can win games if called upon.

RB

2021

2022

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders

Boston Scott

Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

Trey Sermon

The Eagles’ top three remain the same a year late, with Gainwell now the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.

Trey Sermon was claimed off waivers and will be featured as a change of pace back.

WR

2021

2022

DeVonta Smith

A.J. Brown

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Quez Watkins

Jalen Reagor

Zach Pascal

Greg Ward

PS(Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Deon Cain)

The Eagles’ upgrades are dramatic at the wide receiver position, with only DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins as valued holdovers. A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal joined the lineup, while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor were traded.

TE

2021

2022

Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

Jack Stoll

Tyree Jackson

Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll

The Eagles aren’t as deep at the tight end position as they were a year ago, but the team has moved away from focusing on 12-personnel, and Dallas Goedert is now the star tight end.

Tyree Jackson is a name to watch and he would have made the 53-mman roster, while Grant Calcaterra is talent as well.

Offensive Line

2021

2022

Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata

Isaac Seumalo

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce

Brandon Brooks

Isaac Seumalo

Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson

Landon Dickerson/Jack Driscoll

Cam Jurgens/Jack Driscoll

The NFL’s deepest offensive line lost Brandon Brooks to retirement on paper, but he missed the bulk of the season, and they still led the NFL in rushing.

Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo both return, while Lane Johnson is fully healthy and rookie Cam Jurgen is a star.

