Philadelphia Eagles RG Jason Peters to play vs. the Seahawks despite having a broken toe

You can never question the toughness of Jason Peters and despite having what was described as a “broken, dislocated toe”, the Eagles’ right guard will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football per Adam Schefter.

Jason Peters battled through the injury last week but playing guard tonight will help him better compensate for it. https://t.co/SgUVpR9OCx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Peters was moved to right guard after the Eagles decided to shut Lane Johnson down to have ankle surgery.

With Peters moving, Jordan Mailata returned to left tackle and Matt Pryor will slide down to right tackle to compensate for the loss of Lane Johnson.

