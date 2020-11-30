Philadelphia Eagles RG Jason Peters to play vs. the Seahawks despite having a broken toe

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

You can never question the toughness of Jason Peters and despite having what was described as a “broken, dislocated toe”, the Eagles’ right guard will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football per Adam Schefter.

Peters was moved to right guard after the Eagles decided to shut Lane Johnson down to have ankle surgery.

With Peters moving, Jordan Mailata returned to left tackle and Matt Pryor will slide down to right tackle to compensate for the loss of Lane Johnson.

