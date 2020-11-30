Philadelphia Eagles RG Jason Peters to play vs. the Seahawks despite having a broken toe
You can never question the toughness of Jason Peters and despite having what was described as a “broken, dislocated toe”, the Eagles’ right guard will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football per Adam Schefter.
Jason Peters battled through the injury last week but playing guard tonight will help him better compensate for it. https://t.co/SgUVpR9OCx
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020
Peters was moved to right guard after the Eagles decided to shut Lane Johnson down to have ankle surgery.
With Peters moving, Jordan Mailata returned to left tackle and Matt Pryor will slide down to right tackle to compensate for the loss of Lane Johnson.
List
Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft needs
Related
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor looking to grow together as the Eagles future at WR
Philadelphia Eagles set to lose the least amount of value to free agency in 2021
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to get increased playing time vs. the Seahawks on Monday night