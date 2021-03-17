Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of safety Rodney McLeod

As teams work to become cap compliant before the new league year begins, the Packers restructured the deal of OLB Za’Darius Smith. The Eagles reworked the deals of K Jake Elliott and S Rodney McLeod. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021

The Eagles are now under the NFL’s 2021 salary cap, but the franchise isn’t done trimming salary and creating space.

Per Field Yates, Philadelphia has also reworked the contract of safety Rodney McLeod.

McLeod, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL, will save the Eagles $2,081,250 with the restructure of his deal and was set to make $3,750,000 in 2021.

McLeod returned to the Eagles with a 2 year, $8.65 million contract, which $7.8 million is guaranteed including a $3 million signing bonus.

McLeod’s base salaries in 2020 and 2021 were also guaranteed.

