Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of kicker Jake Elliott

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles are under the salary cap as the 4:00 P.M. start to the new league year approaches and the Birds just created more space, after reworking Jake Elliott’s contract.

The restructure saves the Eagles $1,170,000 in cap space for Elliott, who was set to make $2,500,000 while counting $3,324,000 against the cap.

