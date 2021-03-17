Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of kicker Jake Elliott
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
As teams work to become cap compliant before the new league year begins, the Packers restructured the deal of OLB Za’Darius Smith.
The Eagles reworked the deals of K Jake Elliott and S Rodney McLeod.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021
The Eagles are under the salary cap as the 4:00 P.M. start to the new league year approaches and the Birds just created more space, after reworking Jake Elliott’s contract.
The restructure saves the Eagles $1,170,000 in cap space for Elliott, who was set to make $2,500,000 while counting $3,324,000 against the cap.
List
Updated look at the Eagles salary cap situation after Marquise Goodwin reverts back to 49ers
Related
Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of safety Rodney McLeod
NFL Draft: Eagles now have 11 picks after getting 49ers seventh-rounder
Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin returning to the 49ers per terms of the trade agreement from 2020
Philadelphia Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade
Doug Pederson addresses his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles