Philadelphia Eagles release unofficial depth chart for season opener vs. The Washington Football Team

The NFL season is less than 48 hours from kicking off and the Eagles are less than four days from traveling to the Nations Capital to face the young and upstart Washington Football Team.

The season hasn’t officially started until a team releases a depth chart and on Tuesday, the Birds unofficial depth chart was released.

The unofficial Eagles depth chart (and official pronunciation guide): pic.twitter.com/Z1MJYTMrFC — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 8, 2020





As was expected, Nate Sudfeld will get the nod as the Eagles backup quarterback ahead of the rookie, Jalen Hurts.

Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Greg Ward are listed as the starters at wide receiver, while T.J. Edwards is the starting middle linebacker. Matt Pryor will get the nod at right guard after Jason Peters moved back to left tackle.