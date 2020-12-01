Philadelphia Eagles release DE Shareef Miller from the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from another hometown kid, releasing former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller from the practice squad.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have promoted S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad to the active roster and waived S Will Parks. Eagles have released DE Shareef Miller from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/6Yd5pHtYTQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2020

Miller was a fourth-round pick of Philadelphia during the 2019 NFL Draft but was waived by the Eagles prior to the start of the regular season and picked up by the Panthers.

The Panthers waived Miller after he was inactive for each of the first three games this season to clear roster space and he returned to the Eagles a few weeks later.