Philadelphia Eagles release RG Jamon Brown

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released G Jamon Brown and signed TE Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/ELWoBn9aLC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from Jamon Brown after his disastrous performance against the Baltimore Ravens, announcing his release.
Against the Ravens vaunted defense, Brown surrendered 2 sacks, 4 hits, 3 hurries, and 9 pressures, according to PFF. The Eagles could turn to Sua Opeta at right guard.