Philadelphia Eagles release RB Jason Huntley
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The #Eagles are releasing RB/KR Jason Huntley, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021
The Eagles appear ready to enter the 2021 regular season with just four running backs after Jason Huntley was released on Tuesday morning.
Huntley was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round with the 172nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
After being waived and joining the Eagles, Huntley finished the season playing in 5 games, rushing 5 times for 19 yards while adding 1 reception for 0 yards.
Related
Philadelphia Eagles release CB Craig James
Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Michael Jacquet
Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Ross Pierschbacher
Eagles reveal jersey number for newly acquired QB Gardner Minshew
Eagles activate Rodney McLeod off the active PUP list ahead of final cuts
Eagles activate star rookie Landon Dickerson off the NFI list ahead of final cuts