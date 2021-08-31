Philadelphia Eagles release RB Jason Huntley

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles appear ready to enter the 2021 regular season with just four running backs after Jason Huntley was released on Tuesday morning.

Huntley was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round with the 172nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After being waived and joining the Eagles, Huntley finished the season playing in 5 games, rushing 5 times for 19 yards while adding 1 reception for 0 yards.

