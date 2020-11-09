Philadelphia Eagles release RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced three roster moves on Monday, including signing defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to the team’s practice squad. To make room, the Eagles released speedy running back Adrian Killins.
Killins made his NFL debut against San Francisco in Week 4, logging one carry for negative 12 yards against the 49ers. Killins had one catch for two yards in the win.