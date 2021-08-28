Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens

#Eagles have acquired QB Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022. The team also released QB Nick Mullens. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 28, 2021

With the Eagles acquiring Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars, quarterback Nick Mullens is being released according to Jeff McLane.

Mullens had his best game of the preseason, going 10-14 for 98 yards and no interceptions.

