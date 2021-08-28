Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With the Eagles acquiring Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars, quarterback Nick Mullens is being released according to Jeff McLane.

Mullens had his best game of the preseason, going 10-14 for 98 yards and no interceptions.

