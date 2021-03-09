Philadelphia Eagles release DT Treyvon Hester
Roster Moves: #Eagles have released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester. pic.twitter.com/jqob5nyjNb
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2021
As the Eagles work to get under the salary cap, the team just announced that they’ve parted ways with safety Blake Countess, and defensive tackle, Treyvon Hester.
Hester was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders and signed with the Eagles practice squad after being waived during training camp.
Hester was set to make $920,000 this season, a figure the Eagles will now save.
Hester has spent time with Washington, Green Bay, and the Eagles over the past three seasons, and will be best remembered for blocking Cody Parkey’s Double Doink’ 43-yard field goal attempt.
