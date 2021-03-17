Philadelphia Eagles release DT Malik Jackson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Eagles continue to create cap room, the franchise just announced that defensive tackle Malik Jackson has been released.

Jackson was supposed to form a dynamic, game-wrecking duo with Fletcher Cox, but injuries and inconsistent made it hard to warrant the $10+ million salary he was due before restructuring his contract.

Jackson missed the bulk of the 2019 season with a foot injury and after returning in 2020, he logged 1½ sacks and 11 QB hits the first six games of the year but no sacks and just one QB hit in the final eight.

Jackson was scheduled to earn $2 million next year plus a $1 million roster bonus and carries a $5.61 million cap hit.

A post-June 1 designation changes his cap number from $12.6 million to $5.6 million, saving $7 million off the cap this year.

The Eagles will save about $20 million in cap space after cutting Jeffery and Malik Jackson with post-June 1 designations.

With Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave both back, the Eagles can move on.

Recommended Stories