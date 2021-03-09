Philadelphia Eagles release DB Blake Countess
Roster Moves: #Eagles have released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester. pic.twitter.com/jqob5nyjNb
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are making moves to get underneath the salary cap, and the team announced two roster moves.
Defensive back Blake Countess has been released along with defensive tackle, Treyvon Hester.
Before joining the Eagles in 2020, Countess last played for the Jets in 2019 and was active for six games. Prior to joining the Jets, Countess was with the Eagles for three months, before being waived.
The fifth-year pro logged 54 tackles, three pass defenses, two interceptions, and one sack in 37 games for the Los Angeles Rams from 2016-18.
Countess was originally an Eagles’ sixth-round draft pick in 2016 and played collegiately at both Michigan and Auburn.
He was set to make $990,000 this season.
