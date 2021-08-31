Philadelphia Eagles release Andrew Adams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Adams is the latest player to be released as the Eagles are parting ways with former Buccaneers’ safety.

An undrafted free agent who joined the Giants after the 2016 draft, Adams played in all 16 games for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Related

Philadelphia Eagles waive WR John Hightower

Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Travis Fulgham

Eagles trade OL Matt Pryor to the Colts

Philadelphia Eagles release DT Raequan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles release RB Jason Huntley

Recommended Stories