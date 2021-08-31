Philadelphia Eagles release Andrew Adams
Source tells me the Eagles are cutting safety Andrew Adams pic.twitter.com/zypnJ7vc5Z
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 31, 2021
Andrew Adams is the latest player to be released as the Eagles are parting ways with former Buccaneers’ safety.
An undrafted free agent who joined the Giants after the 2016 draft, Adams played in all 16 games for the defending Super Bowl champions.
